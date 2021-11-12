Exeedme 24 Hour Volume Hits $2.90 Million (XED)

Exeedme (CURRENCY:XED) traded 9.5% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on November 12th. During the last seven days, Exeedme has traded up 6.4% against the dollar. One Exeedme coin can now be purchased for about $0.69 or 0.00001088 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Exeedme has a market capitalization of $44.13 million and $2.90 million worth of Exeedme was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

EthereumX (ETX) traded 67,724,691.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $50,850.52 or 0.80669601 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001587 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.17 or 0.00001854 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $44.91 or 0.00071247 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $45.35 or 0.00071937 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $61.94 or 0.00098257 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4,533.86 or 0.07192551 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $63,101.09 or 1.00103990 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Exeedme’s genesis date was December 29th, 2020. Exeedme’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 64,367,999 coins. Exeedme’s official Twitter account is @eXeedme and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Exeedme is a blockchain-powered tournament platform allowing gamers at all skill-levels to monetise their skills. “

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Exeedme directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Exeedme should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Exeedme using one of the exchanges listed above.

