ExlService (NASDAQ:EXLS) Updates FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

ExlService (NASDAQ:EXLS) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $4.700-$4.800 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $4.440. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.11 billion-$1.12 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.09 billion.

A number of equities analysts have commented on EXLS shares. Zacks Investment Research cut ExlService from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday. Wedbush reissued a neutral rating on shares of ExlService in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of ExlService from $116.00 to $134.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $116.75.

Get ExlService alerts:

NASDAQ EXLS traded down $0.06 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $137.25. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,161 shares, compared to its average volume of 158,444. The stock has a market cap of $4.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.80, a P/E/G ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 0.88. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $125.38 and a 200-day simple moving average of $113.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 2.45 and a quick ratio of 2.45. ExlService has a 52 week low of $76.39 and a 52 week high of $138.54.

ExlService (NASDAQ:EXLS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The business services provider reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.24. The business had revenue of $290.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $276.55 million. ExlService had a net margin of 11.03% and a return on equity of 19.06%. ExlService’s revenue was up 20.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.85 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that ExlService will post 3.74 earnings per share for the current year.

In other ExlService news, EVP Vikas Bhalla sold 2,661 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.11, for a total value of $327,595.71. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Rohit Kapoor sold 26,840 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.47, for a total value of $3,582,334.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 65,620 shares of company stock valued at $8,464,133. 2.81% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

ExlService Company Profile

ExlService Holdings, Inc is an operations management and analytics company, which engages in providing business process management. It operates through the following segments: Insurance, Healthcare, Travel, Transportation, and Logistics, Finance and Accounting, Analytic, and All Other. The Insurance segment serves property and casualty insurance, life insurance, disability insurance, annuity, and retirement services companies.

Recommended Story: Monthly Dividend Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for ExlService Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ExlService and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.