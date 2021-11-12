ExNetwork Token Price Down 11.1% This Week (EXNT)

ExNetwork Token (CURRENCY:EXNT) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on November 12th. One ExNetwork Token coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.24 or 0.00000372 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, ExNetwork Token has traded 11.1% lower against the dollar. ExNetwork Token has a market cap of $14.94 million and approximately $1,829.00 worth of ExNetwork Token was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

EthereumX (ETX) traded 88,378,000.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $66,791.03 or 1.04887939 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001571 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.18 or 0.00001849 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $45.22 or 0.00071005 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $45.78 or 0.00071899 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $62.96 or 0.00098875 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $63,686.58 or 1.00012733 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $4,554.56 or 0.07152427 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

ExNetwork Token Profile

ExNetwork Token’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 63,050,105 coins. ExNetwork Token’s official Twitter account is @exncapital and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for ExNetwork Token is exnetwork.community

