Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE) Insider Sells $13,125,000.00 in Stock

Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE) insider Robert J. Dzielak sold 70,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $187.50, for a total transaction of $13,125,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

NASDAQ:EXPE traded down $3.67 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $178.91. 2,184,870 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,669,613. Expedia Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $118.30 and a 12 month high of $191.85. The company has a fifty day moving average of $163.63 and a 200 day moving average of $163.12. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.49. The stock has a market cap of $26.98 billion, a PE ratio of -26.77 and a beta of 1.59.

Expedia Group (NASDAQ:EXPE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The online travel company reported $3.53 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.22 by $2.31. The firm had revenue of $2.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.72 billion. Expedia Group had a negative net margin of 10.46% and a negative return on equity of 14.40%. The company’s revenue was up 96.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.49) EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Expedia Group, Inc. will post -2.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

EXPE has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Expedia Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $127.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Bank of America dropped their price objective on shares of Expedia Group from $210.00 to $191.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Expedia Group in a research note on Monday, September 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $185.00 price objective for the company. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of Expedia Group from $160.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, BTIG Research dropped their price objective on shares of Expedia Group from $210.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Nineteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $181.06.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Baillie Gifford & Co. bought a new position in shares of Expedia Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Expedia Group by 4,100.0% in the 2nd quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 168 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares during the last quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Expedia Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $38,000. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC bought a new position in shares of Expedia Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $41,000. Finally, James Investment Research Inc. bought a new position in shares of Expedia Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $42,000. 92.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Expedia Group

Expedia Group, Inc is an online travel company, which engages in the provision of travel products and services to leisure and corporate travelers. It operates through the following business segments: Retail, B2B and trivago. The Retail segment provides a full range of travel and advertising services to worldwide customers through a variety of consumer brands including: Expedia.com and Hotels.com.

