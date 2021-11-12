Extra Space Storage Inc. (NYSE:EXR) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $413.55 Million

Equities research analysts predict that Extra Space Storage Inc. (NYSE:EXR) will post sales of $413.55 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Extra Space Storage’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $409.64 million and the highest estimate coming in at $419.00 million. Extra Space Storage reported sales of $353.49 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 17%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings report on Monday, February 28th.

On average, analysts expect that Extra Space Storage will report full year sales of $1.56 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.50 billion to $1.60 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $1.68 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.58 billion to $1.73 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Extra Space Storage.

Extra Space Storage (NYSE:EXR) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.71 by ($0.31). Extra Space Storage had a net margin of 49.09% and a return on equity of 22.72%. The company had revenue of $351.36 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $338.35 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.31 EPS. Extra Space Storage’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.0% on a year-over-year basis.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. KeyCorp lifted their target price on Extra Space Storage from $180.00 to $194.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. Truist boosted their price target on Extra Space Storage from $176.00 to $188.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Raymond James lowered Extra Space Storage from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Truist Securities boosted their price target on Extra Space Storage from $176.00 to $188.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 16th. Finally, Evercore ISI restated a “hold” rating and set a $196.00 price target on shares of Extra Space Storage in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $180.73.

In other news, CEO Joseph D. Margolis sold 3,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.81, for a total transaction of $633,037.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, COO Matthew T. Herrington sold 400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $202.53, for a total value of $81,012.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Augustine Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Extra Space Storage by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. Augustine Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,535 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $258,000 after acquiring an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. CX Institutional lifted its stake in Extra Space Storage by 29.4% during the 2nd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 255 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. Lebenthal Global Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Extra Space Storage by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Lebenthal Global Advisors LLC now owns 4,080 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $685,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in Extra Space Storage by 8.3% during the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 785 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $129,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Platte River Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Extra Space Storage by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Platte River Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,928 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $996,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.37% of the company’s stock.

EXR traded down $0.21 on Friday, hitting $198.18. The company had a trading volume of 14,529 shares, compared to its average volume of 738,827. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $184.07 and a 200-day moving average price of $170.66. Extra Space Storage has a 12-month low of $106.56 and a 12-month high of $203.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a current ratio of 0.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.62, a P/E/G ratio of 3.42 and a beta of 0.29.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th were issued a $1.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 14th. This is an increase from Extra Space Storage’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.00. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.52%. Extra Space Storage’s payout ratio is presently 93.11%.

Extra Space Storage Company Profile

Extra Space Storage, Inc is a real estate investment trust. It operates through the following segments: Self-Storage Operations and Tenant Reinsurance. The Self-Storage Operations segment includes rental operations of wholly-owned stores. The Tenant Reinsurance segment includes reinsurance of risks relating to the loss of goods stored by tenants in stores.

