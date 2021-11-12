Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $77.41 Billion

Wall Street brokerages expect that Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) will report $77.41 billion in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for Exxon Mobil’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $83.61 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $74.05 billion. Exxon Mobil reported sales of $46.54 billion in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 66.3%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, February 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Exxon Mobil will report full-year sales of $276.79 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $272.34 billion to $284.28 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $298.86 billion, with estimates ranging from $286.57 billion to $315.98 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Exxon Mobil.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The oil and gas company reported $1.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.56 by $0.02. Exxon Mobil had a negative net margin of 2.39% and a positive return on equity of 8.66%. The company had revenue of $73.79 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $72.05 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.18) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 59.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $71.00 price target on Exxon Mobil in a report on Monday, November 1st. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Exxon Mobil from $63.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Truist lowered Exxon Mobil from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $66.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. BNP Paribas lowered Exxon Mobil from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $60.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, October 11th. Finally, DZ Bank downgraded Exxon Mobil from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $67.00 to $62.50 in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $61.94.

In other Exxon Mobil news, Director Michael J. Angelakis purchased 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $64.00 per share, for a total transaction of $320,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.05% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Oxinas Partners Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 4.6% during the third quarter. Oxinas Partners Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,577 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $210,000 after purchasing an additional 157 shares during the period. APCM Wealth Management for Individuals grew its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 3.5% during the third quarter. APCM Wealth Management for Individuals now owns 4,885 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $287,000 after purchasing an additional 163 shares during the period. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors grew its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 0.9% during the third quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors now owns 17,672 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,039,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares during the period. Bernardo Wealth Planning LLC grew its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 3.4% during the third quarter. Bernardo Wealth Planning LLC now owns 5,026 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $295,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares during the period. Finally, Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 1.0% during the third quarter. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC now owns 16,136 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $949,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares during the period. 51.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:XOM traded down $0.49 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $63.82. The stock had a trading volume of 18,087,082 shares, compared to its average volume of 24,536,063. Exxon Mobil has a 12 month low of $35.38 and a 12 month high of $66.38. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $60.36 and its 200-day simple moving average is $59.62. The company has a market cap of $270.19 billion, a P/E ratio of -46.27, a PEG ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.37.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 12th will be paid a $0.88 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 10th. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.52%. This is a boost from Exxon Mobil’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.87. Exxon Mobil’s payout ratio is currently -253.24%.

Exxon Mobil Company Profile

Exxon Mobil Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and distribution of oil, gas, and petroleum products. It operates through the following segments: Upstream, Downstream and Chemical. The Upstream segment produces crude oil and natural gas. The Downstream segment manufactures and trades petroleum products.

