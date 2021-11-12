F-star Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FSTX) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.06 EPS

F-star Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FSTX) released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported ($0.52) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.58) by $0.06, MarketWatch Earnings reports.

FSTX traded up $0.06 on Friday, reaching $6.36. 236,491 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 165,637. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $7.17 and its 200-day moving average price is $7.27. F-star Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $3.90 and a 52-week high of $15.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 8.57 and a current ratio of 8.57.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. William Blair restated a “buy” rating on shares of F-star Therapeutics in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on shares of F-star Therapeutics from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price target on shares of F-star Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, September 21st. SVB Leerink cut their price target on shares of F-star Therapeutics from $39.00 to $35.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of F-star Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, October 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $32.60.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in F-star Therapeutics stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of F-star Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSTX) by 65.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 7,868 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,100 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in F-star Therapeutics were worth $68,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 52.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

F-star Therapeutics

F-star Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company. It focuses on transforming the lives of patients with cancer through the development of tetravalent mAb2 bispecific antibodies. The firm’s product candidate, FS118, simultaneously targets two immune checkpoint receptors, LAG-3 and PD-L1, to directly address known tumor evasion pathways.

