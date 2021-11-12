F5 Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV) Shares Sold by Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC

Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC reduced its holdings in shares of F5 Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV) by 82.7% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 12,500 shares of the network technology company’s stock after selling 59,673 shares during the period. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC’s holdings in F5 Networks were worth $2,333,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Schroder Investment Management Group grew its holdings in F5 Networks by 437.3% in the first quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 6,276 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $1,309,000 after purchasing an additional 5,108 shares during the period. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board increased its stake in F5 Networks by 5.1% during the second quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 4,136 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $772,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in F5 Networks by 2.4% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 115,424 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $21,545,000 after purchasing an additional 2,751 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its stake in F5 Networks by 141.8% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 9,978 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $1,862,000 after purchasing an additional 5,851 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vident Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in F5 Networks by 321.4% during the second quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 17,929 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $3,346,000 after purchasing an additional 13,674 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.22% of the company’s stock.

In other F5 Networks news, CEO Francois Locoh-Donou sold 1,042 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $221.70, for a total transaction of $231,011.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Chad Michael Whalen sold 482 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $202.34, for a total value of $97,527.88. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 7,864 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,591,201.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 34,594 shares of company stock worth $7,464,752 in the last 90 days. 0.46% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of FFIV opened at $225.43 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $13.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.98, a P/E/G ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 1.07. F5 Networks, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $155.33 and a fifty-two week high of $229.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 1.14. The business’s 50-day moving average is $206.95 and its 200-day moving average is $197.42.

F5 Networks (NASDAQ:FFIV) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The network technology company reported $3.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.75 by $0.26. The company had revenue of $682.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $671.51 million. F5 Networks had a return on equity of 20.89% and a net margin of 12.72%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.73 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that F5 Networks, Inc. will post 8.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on FFIV shares. Needham & Company LLC began coverage on shares of F5 Networks in a research report on Friday, July 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $255.00 target price for the company. Bank of America raised shares of F5 Networks from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $210.00 to $285.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. TheStreet raised shares of F5 Networks from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of F5 Networks from $233.00 to $234.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Finally, Colliers Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $245.00 price objective on shares of F5 Networks in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $221.22.

F5 Networks Company Profile

F5 Networks, Inc engages development and provision of software defined application services. It offers the development, marketing and sale of application delivery networking products that optimize the security, performance, and availability of network applications, servers, and storage systems. The company was founded on February 26, 1996 and is headquartered in Seattle, WA.

