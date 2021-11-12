Fair Isaac Co. (NYSE:FICO) Holdings Raised by Bank of America Corp DE

Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in shares of Fair Isaac Co. (NYSE:FICO) by 12.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 83,434 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,927 shares during the quarter. Bank of America Corp DE owned about 0.29% of Fair Isaac worth $41,941,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Valley Forge Capital Management LP raised its position in Fair Isaac by 92.3% in the first quarter. Valley Forge Capital Management LP now owns 666,001 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $323,710,000 after acquiring an additional 319,723 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in Fair Isaac in the second quarter worth about $26,262,000. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC raised its position in Fair Isaac by 8.8% in the second quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 634,376 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $318,888,000 after acquiring an additional 51,356 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Fair Isaac by 25.9% during the 2nd quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 248,851 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $125,092,000 after buying an additional 51,208 shares during the period. Finally, Fred Alger Management LLC raised its holdings in Fair Isaac by 510.0% during the 1st quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 58,003 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $28,192,000 after buying an additional 48,495 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.14% of the company’s stock.

In other Fair Isaac news, Director Joanna Rees sold 250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $398.52, for a total transaction of $99,630.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 3.27% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

FICO has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Barclays boosted their price objective on Fair Isaac from $570.00 to $670.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. Zacks Investment Research raised Fair Isaac from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $464.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on Fair Isaac from $550.00 to $463.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Needham & Company LLC lowered their target price on Fair Isaac from $630.00 to $550.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised Fair Isaac from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $522.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Fair Isaac presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $543.71.

Shares of NYSE FICO opened at $377.81 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $10.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.49 and a beta of 1.21. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $413.88 and a 200 day simple moving average of $468.49. Fair Isaac Co. has a 52 week low of $377.55 and a 52 week high of $553.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.46, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.02.

Fair Isaac (NYSE:FICO) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The technology company reported $3.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.37 by $1.55. Fair Isaac had a return on equity of 112.14% and a net margin of 26.95%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.78 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Fair Isaac Co. will post 9.18 EPS for the current year.

Fair Isaac Company Profile

Fair Isaac Corp. engages in the provision of decision management solutions. It operates through the following segments: Applications, Scores, and Decision Management Software. The Applications segment includes decision management applications designed for a type of business problem or process such as marketing, account origination, customer management, fraud, collections, and insurance claims management.

