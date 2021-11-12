Fastly (NYSE:FSLY) Issues Q4 2021 Earnings Guidance

Fastly (NYSE:FSLY) updated its fourth quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $-0.190-$-0.160 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $-0.150. The company issued revenue guidance of $90 million-$93 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $91.17 million.Fastly also updated its FY 2021 guidance to $-0.580-$-0.550 EPS.

NYSE FSLY traded up $0.51 on Friday, reaching $50.65. The stock had a trading volume of 90,256 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,426,339. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 9.78 and a quick ratio of 9.78. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $45.43 and a two-hundred day moving average of $48.50. Fastly has a 1-year low of $33.87 and a 1-year high of $122.75. The company has a market cap of $5.91 billion, a P/E ratio of -27.48 and a beta of 1.23.

Fastly (NYSE:FSLY) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.45) by $0.34. Fastly had a negative return on equity of 17.73% and a negative net margin of 62.16%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.15) earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Fastly will post -1.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on FSLY. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on Fastly from $45.00 to $32.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Fastly from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday. William Blair downgraded Fastly from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Fastly from $36.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their target price on Fastly from $46.00 to $33.00 and set a sell rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $57.78.

In other Fastly news, insider Artur Bergman sold 11,163 shares of Fastly stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.68, for a total transaction of $576,903.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Joshua Bixby sold 14,450 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.21, for a total value of $566,584.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 459,148 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,003,193.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 69,038 shares of company stock worth $2,954,175 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 10.32% of the company’s stock.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Fastly stock. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Fastly, Inc. (NYSE:FSLY) by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,467,444 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 396,329 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 11.55% of Fastly worth $802,659,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 63.58% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Fastly

Fastly, Inc provides real-time content delivery network services. It offers edge cloud platform, edge software development kit (SDK), content delivery and image optimization, video and streaming, cloud security, load balancing, and managed CDN. The company was founded by Artur Bergman, Tyler McMullen, Simon Wistow, and Gil Penchina in March 2011 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

