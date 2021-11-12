Fathom (NASDAQ:FTHM) Posts Earnings Results

Fathom (NASDAQ:FTHM) announced its earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported ($0.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.31) by $0.07, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Fathom had a negative net margin of 2.86% and a negative return on equity of 19.88%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.02) EPS. Fathom updated its Q4 2021 guidance to EPS and its FY 2022 guidance to EPS.

Shares of Fathom stock traded down $0.96 on Friday, reaching $27.54. 1,365 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 71,568. The firm has a market cap of $407.48 million, a PE ratio of -54.80 and a beta of 2.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 1.27. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $27.17 and its 200-day moving average is $29.61. Fathom has a one year low of $20.08 and a one year high of $56.81.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Fathom from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. Roth Capital upped their price target on shares of Fathom from $65.00 to $66.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 12th.

In related news, CEO Joshua Harley sold 1,155 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.77, for a total transaction of $32,074.35. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, Director Glenn A. Sampson sold 3,439 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.73, for a total value of $98,802.47. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 44,754 shares of company stock worth $1,171,469 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 57.39% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Fathom by 789.2% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 51,104 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,676,000 after buying an additional 45,357 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Fathom by 50.5% in the 2nd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 19,649 shares of the company’s stock valued at $644,000 after buying an additional 6,595 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Fathom in the 2nd quarter valued at about $267,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 14.23% of the company’s stock.

About Fathom

Fathom Holdings Inc provides cloud-based real estate brokerage services in the South, Atlantic, Southwest, and Western parts of the United States. The company offers access to various properties for sale or lease through its Website, www.FathomRealty.com to buyers, sellers, landlords, and tenants. It also operates intelliAgent, a real estate technology platform that is designed to provide a suite of brokerage and agent level tools, technology, business processes, business intelligence and reporting, training, customer relationship management, social media marketing, marketing repository, and marketing services, as well as marketplace for add-on services and third-party technology.

