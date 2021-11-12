Fear Reaches One Day Volume of $7.58 Million (FEAR)

Fear (CURRENCY:FEAR) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on November 12th. Fear has a total market cap of $11.15 million and $7.58 million worth of Fear was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Fear coin can currently be bought for about $1.71 or 0.00002681 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Fear has traded 0% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $33.57 or 0.00052711 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001571 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $144.15 or 0.00226368 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00000543 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.00 or 0.00010997 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $56.82 or 0.00089237 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Fear Profile

Fear is a coin. It was first traded on April 30th, 2021. Fear’s total supply is 65,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 6,532,157 coins. Fear’s official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Fear NFT's develop horror-based blockchain NFT games targeting teenagers and young adults. Utilising its gamer base and strong organic brand value, it aims to enrich the gaming experience for existing and new gamers by introducing game asset ownership and interactivity via those assets. “

Buying and Selling Fear

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Fear directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Fear should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Fear using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

