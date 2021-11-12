Feellike (FLL) Achieves Market Capitalization of $17,301.72

Feellike (CURRENCY:FLL) traded 0.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on November 12th. One Feellike coin can currently be bought for about $0.0097 or 0.00000015 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Feellike has traded 0.1% lower against the U.S. dollar. Feellike has a market capitalization of $17,301.72 and $3.00 worth of Feellike was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

EthereumX (ETX) traded 64,970,739.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $50,850.52 or 0.79001770 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001554 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.19 or 0.00001851 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $46.42 or 0.00072112 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $46.68 or 0.00072525 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $63.24 or 0.00098254 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4,656.16 or 0.07233839 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $64,152.32 or 0.99667551 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

About Feellike

Feellike’s total supply is 10,068,891 coins and its circulating supply is 1,785,468 coins. Feellike’s official message board is medium.com/@feellikeofficial . Feellike’s official Twitter account is @FLLcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Feellike is feelliketimetraveler.com

Feellike Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Feellike directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Feellike should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Feellike using one of the exchanges listed above.

