Fennec Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:FENC) Forecasted to Earn FY2022 Earnings of $0.21 Per Share

Fennec Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:FENC) – Research analysts at Wedbush lifted their FY2022 EPS estimates for shares of Fennec Pharmaceuticals in a report released on Wednesday, November 10th. Wedbush analyst D. Nierengarten now expects that the company will post earnings of $0.21 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of $0.20. Wedbush also issued estimates for Fennec Pharmaceuticals’ Q4 2022 earnings at $0.09 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $0.66 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $1.33 EPS.

Fennec Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:FENC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.16) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.01.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Fennec Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $12.75.

FENC opened at $9.35 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 33.11 and a quick ratio of 33.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $243.19 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.36 and a beta of -0.06. The business has a 50-day moving average of $8.83 and a two-hundred day moving average of $7.50. Fennec Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $5.80 and a 12 month high of $9.83.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Virtu Financial LLC lifted its position in Fennec Pharmaceuticals by 12.9% during the 2nd quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 13,454 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,000 after acquiring an additional 1,537 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Fennec Pharmaceuticals by 6.0% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 43,430 shares of the company’s stock valued at $316,000 after purchasing an additional 2,453 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of Fennec Pharmaceuticals by 359.9% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 12,370 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,000 after purchasing an additional 9,680 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC raised its position in shares of Fennec Pharmaceuticals by 159.0% in the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 18,194 shares of the company’s stock valued at $113,000 after purchasing an additional 11,170 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of Fennec Pharmaceuticals by 137.0% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 22,914 shares of the company’s stock valued at $142,000 after purchasing an additional 13,244 shares in the last quarter. 46.52% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Fennec Pharmaceuticals

Fennec Pharmaceuticals Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops product candidates for use in the treatment of cancer in the United States. Its lead product candidate is the Sodium Thiosulfate, which has completed the Phase III clinical trial for the prevention of cisplatin induced hearing loss or ototoxicity in children.

