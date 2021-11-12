Fevertree Drinks (LON:FEVR) Given “Buy” Rating at Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank reissued their buy rating on shares of Fevertree Drinks (LON:FEVR) in a report released on Tuesday morning, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have a GBX 2,700 ($35.28) price objective on the stock.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on FEVR. Barclays reiterated an overweight rating and issued a GBX 2,500 ($32.66) target price on shares of Fevertree Drinks in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Citigroup reiterated a neutral rating on shares of Fevertree Drinks in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a sector perform rating and issued a GBX 2,000 ($26.13) target price on shares of Fevertree Drinks in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Fevertree Drinks to a buy rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from GBX 2,250 ($29.40) to GBX 3,300 ($43.11) in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Fevertree Drinks from GBX 1,950 ($25.48) to GBX 1,900 ($24.82) and set an underweight rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Fevertree Drinks has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of GBX 2,477.78 ($32.37).

Get Fevertree Drinks alerts:

Shares of Fevertree Drinks stock opened at GBX 2,658 ($34.73) on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 4.14, a current ratio of 5.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The company has a market capitalization of £3.10 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 69.24. Fevertree Drinks has a 52 week low of GBX 2,039 ($26.64) and a 52 week high of GBX 2,786.54 ($36.41). The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 2,342.71 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 2,438.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 22nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 30th were paid a dividend of GBX 5.52 ($0.07) per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 30th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.25%. Fevertree Drinks’s dividend payout ratio is 0.41%.

In other Fevertree Drinks news, insider Kevin Havelock bought 805 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 8th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 2,482 ($32.43) per share, with a total value of £19,980.10 ($26,104.13).

Fevertree Drinks Company Profile

Fevertree Drinks Plc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and supplies premium mixer drinks in the United Kingdom, the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company's products include Indian tonic water, Mediterranean tonic water, elderflower tonic water, aromatic tonic water, Clementine tonic water, citrus tonic water lemon tonic water, ginger beer, ginger ale, smoky ginger ale, spiced orange ginger ale, Madagascan cola, Sicilian lemonade, lemonade, and spring soda water.

Featured Article: What is the definition of a trade war?

Receive News & Ratings for Fevertree Drinks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fevertree Drinks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.