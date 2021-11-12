Fiera Capital Co. (TSE:FSZ) Receives C$11.86 Average PT from Brokerages

Fiera Capital Co. (TSE:FSZ) has been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the seven research firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is C$12.00.

A number of research firms have commented on FSZ. National Bank Financial cut their target price on shares of Fiera Capital to C$11.50 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 5th. National Bankshares lifted their price target on shares of Fiera Capital from C$11.50 to C$12.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of Fiera Capital from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a C$12.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Scotiabank lifted their price target on shares of Fiera Capital from C$12.00 to C$12.50 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. Finally, CIBC lifted their price target on shares of Fiera Capital from C$11.00 to C$11.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday.

Get Fiera Capital alerts:

TSE:FSZ traded up C$0.47 during trading hours on Friday, reaching C$11.47. The company had a trading volume of 901,617 shares, compared to its average volume of 233,073. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 176.35. Fiera Capital has a 52 week low of C$9.80 and a 52 week high of C$11.83. The firm has a market cap of C$1.19 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.72. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is C$10.52 and its 200-day moving average price is C$10.65.

Fiera Capital (TSE:FSZ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported C$0.36 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.29 by C$0.07. The company had revenue of C$167.41 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$166.60 million. On average, analysts forecast that Fiera Capital will post 1.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 21st. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 23rd will be paid a dividend of $0.215 per share. This is a boost from Fiera Capital’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 22nd. This represents a $0.86 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.50%. Fiera Capital’s payout ratio is 223.40%.

In related news, insider FIERA CAPITAL S.E.C. sold 23,400 shares of Fiera Capital stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$10.49, for a total transaction of C$245,367.72. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 4,833,833 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$50,686,606.07. Also, Senior Officer John Valentini sold 111,725 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$10.24, for a total transaction of C$1,143,885.24. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 94,302 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$965,501.60. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 469,988 shares of company stock worth $4,869,952.

About Fiera Capital

Fiera Capital Corporation is an employee owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional investors, mutual funds, charitable organizations, and private clients. It manages separate client-focused equity, fixed income, and balanced portfolios. The firm also launches and manages equity, fixed income, and balanced mutual funds and income trusts for its clients.

See Also: What is the Euro STOXX 50 Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Fiera Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fiera Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.