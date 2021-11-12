FIH Mobile (OTCMKTS:FXCNY) Share Price Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $2.94

FIH Mobile Limited (OTCMKTS:FXCNY)’s share price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $2.94 and traded as high as $3.02. FIH Mobile shares last traded at $3.02, with a volume of 435 shares.

The business’s 50 day moving average is $3.00 and its 200-day moving average is $2.95.

About FIH Mobile (OTCMKTS:FXCNY)

FIH Mobile Limited, an investment holding company, provides integrated manufacturing services for the handset industry worldwide. It operates through three segments: Asia, Europe, and America. The company designs, manufactures, distributes, and trades handsets and communication products, as well as offers repair services.

