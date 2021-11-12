Financial Contrast: Inotiv (NASDAQ:NOTV) versus Exact Sciences (NASDAQ:EXAS)

Inotiv (NASDAQ:NOTV) and Exact Sciences (NASDAQ:EXAS) are both medical companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, risk, profitability, dividends, valuation, analyst recommendations and institutional ownership.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Inotiv and Exact Sciences’ top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Inotiv $60.47 million 13.44 -$4.68 million ($0.40) -127.60 Exact Sciences $1.49 billion 10.40 -$848.53 million ($4.97) -18.11

Inotiv has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Exact Sciences. Inotiv is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Exact Sciences, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Inotiv and Exact Sciences’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Inotiv -6.83% -14.51% -4.46% Exact Sciences -46.14% -11.53% -6.21%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

49.7% of Inotiv shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 88.8% of Exact Sciences shares are owned by institutional investors. 11.5% of Inotiv shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 1.4% of Exact Sciences shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Risk and Volatility

Inotiv has a beta of 2.11, indicating that its stock price is 111% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Exact Sciences has a beta of 1.21, indicating that its stock price is 21% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent recommendations for Inotiv and Exact Sciences, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Inotiv 0 0 2 0 3.00 Exact Sciences 0 1 12 0 2.92

Inotiv presently has a consensus price target of $40.50, suggesting a potential downside of 20.65%. Exact Sciences has a consensus price target of $140.38, suggesting a potential upside of 55.95%. Given Exact Sciences’ higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Exact Sciences is more favorable than Inotiv.

Summary

Inotiv beats Exact Sciences on 8 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

Inotiv Company Profile

Inotiv, Inc. operates as a pharmaceutical development company, which engages in the provision of drug discovery, development services, and analytical instruments. The firm operates through the following business segments: Contract Research Services and Research Products. The Contract Research Services segment provides screening and pharmacological testing, preclinical safety testing, formulation development, regulatory compliance, and quality control testing. The Research Products segment designs, develops, manufactures, and markets vivo sampling systems and accessories, physiology monitoring tools, liquid chromatography, and electrochemistry instruments platforms. The company was founded by Peter T. Kissinger in 1974 and is headquartered in West Lafayette, IN.

Exact Sciences Company Profile

EXACT Sciences Corp. is a molecular diagnostics company, which focuses on the early detection and prevention of colorectal cancer. It developed Cologuard, a screening test for the early detection of colorectal cancer and pre-cancer. The company was founded on February 10, 1995 and is headquartered in Madison, WI.

