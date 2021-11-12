First Trust Advisors LP Boosts Stake in Simpson Manufacturing Co., Inc. (NYSE:SSD)

First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in Simpson Manufacturing Co., Inc. (NYSE:SSD) by 71.2% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 45,336 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 18,858 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP’s holdings in Simpson Manufacturing were worth $5,007,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of SSD. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new position in Simpson Manufacturing in the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Simpson Manufacturing in the 2nd quarter valued at $53,000. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its holdings in Simpson Manufacturing by 147.3% in the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 606 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $67,000 after acquiring an additional 361 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in Simpson Manufacturing in the 1st quarter valued at $114,000. Finally, IndexIQ Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Simpson Manufacturing by 8.6% in the 2nd quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 1,136 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $125,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. 87.72% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SSD stock opened at $119.75 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $5.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.03 and a beta of 1.21. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $112.00 and a 200-day simple moving average of $111.50. Simpson Manufacturing Co., Inc. has a 52 week low of $88.61 and a 52 week high of $123.54.

Simpson Manufacturing (NYSE:SSD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 24th. The construction company reported $1.70 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.77 by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $396.74 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $447.72 million. Simpson Manufacturing had a return on equity of 21.52% and a net margin of 15.62%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.54 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Simpson Manufacturing Co., Inc. will post 5.47 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 27th. Investors of record on Thursday, January 6th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, January 5th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.84%. Simpson Manufacturing’s dividend payout ratio is currently 19.23%.

SSD has been the subject of several analyst reports. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on Simpson Manufacturing from $138.00 to $135.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Simpson Manufacturing from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th.

In other Simpson Manufacturing news, insider Roger Dankel sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.77, for a total value of $161,655.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Brian J. Magstadt sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.36, for a total transaction of $234,720.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 20,800 shares of company stock valued at $2,468,057. 0.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Simpson Manufacturing Company Profile

Simpson Manufacturing Co, Inc manufactures and markets building and construction solutions. It offers wood construction products which include connectors, truss plates, fastening systems, and lateral systems primarily used to strengthen, support, and connect wood applications in residential and commercial construction, as well as do-it-yourself (DIY) projects; and concrete construction products such as anchor; and repair, protection, and strengthening products for concrete, brick and masonry applications in industrial, infrastructure, residential commercial, and DYI projects.

