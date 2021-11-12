First Trust Advisors LP Decreases Stock Holdings in Tufin Software Technologies Ltd. (NYSE:TUFN)

First Trust Advisors LP reduced its holdings in shares of Tufin Software Technologies Ltd. (NYSE:TUFN) by 27.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 538,568 shares of the company’s stock after selling 199,812 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP owned approximately 1.46% of Tufin Software Technologies worth $4,912,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in TUFN. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Tufin Software Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at about $35,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in Tufin Software Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at about $109,000. Keebeck Alpha LP acquired a new position in Tufin Software Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at about $121,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new position in Tufin Software Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at about $130,000. Finally, OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in Tufin Software Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at about $181,000. 33.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

TUFN has been the topic of a number of research reports. Colliers Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $15.00 price objective on shares of Tufin Software Technologies in a report on Tuesday, September 7th. Barclays cut their price objective on Tufin Software Technologies from $14.00 to $12.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Tufin Software Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Finally, Cowen reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $14.00 price objective on shares of Tufin Software Technologies in a report on Monday, August 16th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $12.50.

Tufin Software Technologies stock opened at $10.16 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $373.58 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.29 and a beta of 1.54. Tufin Software Technologies Ltd. has a 52 week low of $6.98 and a 52 week high of $20.11. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $10.44 and its 200 day moving average price is $9.87.

Tufin Software Technologies (NYSE:TUFN) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.17) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.25) by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $28.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.89 million. Tufin Software Technologies had a negative return on equity of 47.30% and a negative net margin of 31.84%. Tufin Software Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.14) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Tufin Software Technologies Ltd. will post -1.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Tufin Software Technologies Ltd. engages in the provision of policy-centric approach to security and IT operations. It transforms enterprise security operations by helping them visualize, define and enforce a security policy across complex, heterogeneous information technology and cloud environments.

