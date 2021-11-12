First Trust Advisors LP Decreases Stock Position in Fate Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FATE)

First Trust Advisors LP cut its stake in Fate Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FATE) by 18.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 59,543 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 13,665 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP owned about 0.06% of Fate Therapeutics worth $5,168,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in Fate Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at $34,000. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in Fate Therapeutics by 51.3% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 790 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $68,000 after buying an additional 268 shares in the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Fate Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at $204,000. JustInvest LLC acquired a new stake in Fate Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at $215,000. Finally, Corepath Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Fate Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at $215,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.31% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FATE opened at $56.49 on Friday. Fate Therapeutics, Inc. has a twelve month low of $48.05 and a twelve month high of $121.16. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $62.25 and its two-hundred day moving average is $75.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.39 billion, a PE ratio of -26.65 and a beta of 1.52.

Fate Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FATE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.45) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.58) by $0.13. Fate Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 28.25% and a negative net margin of 359.66%. The company had revenue of $14.23 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.67 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.36) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 88.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Fate Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Edward J. Dulac III sold 3,474 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.26, for a total transaction of $306,615.24. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 56,076 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,949,267.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel Cindy Tahl sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.83, for a total value of $2,941,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 122,934 shares of company stock worth $8,031,749 in the last ninety days. 18.58% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of analysts have weighed in on FATE shares. Citigroup upgraded Fate Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their price target for the company from $94.00 to $87.00 in a research note on Monday. Roth Capital cut their price target on Fate Therapeutics from $90.00 to $60.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 5th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $121.00 price target on shares of Fate Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Fate Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $77.00 target price on the stock. Finally, SVB Leerink cut their target price on Fate Therapeutics from $118.00 to $115.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $106.25.

