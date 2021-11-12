First Trust Advisors LP Has $4.86 Million Position in Winnebago Industries, Inc. (NYSE:WGO)

First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in Winnebago Industries, Inc. (NYSE:WGO) by 63.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 71,524 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 27,874 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP’s holdings in Winnebago Industries were worth $4,861,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of WGO. Cooke & Bieler LP boosted its stake in shares of Winnebago Industries by 12.2% in the 2nd quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP now owns 1,743,270 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $118,473,000 after purchasing an additional 189,477 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Winnebago Industries by 5.8% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,557,639 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $173,817,000 after buying an additional 140,807 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund boosted its position in Winnebago Industries by 191.4% during the 2nd quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 175,212 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $11,907,000 after buying an additional 115,088 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its position in Winnebago Industries by 216.8% during the 1st quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 120,251 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $9,224,000 after buying an additional 82,290 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Winnebago Industries by 50.0% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 245,218 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $16,666,000 after buying an additional 81,768 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.87% of the company’s stock.

Get Winnebago Industries alerts:

Several equities research analysts recently commented on WGO shares. Truist Securities cut their target price on shares of Winnebago Industries from $90.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 17th. Truist cut their target price on shares of Winnebago Industries from $90.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 17th. KeyCorp downgraded shares of Winnebago Industries from an “overweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 25th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Winnebago Industries from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $84.91.

Shares of NYSE WGO opened at $74.08 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $71.10 and its 200-day moving average price is $71.24. The company has a market capitalization of $2.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.99 and a beta of 1.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a current ratio of 2.60. Winnebago Industries, Inc. has a 52-week low of $47.65 and a 52-week high of $87.53.

Winnebago Industries (NYSE:WGO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 19th. The construction company reported $2.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.01 by $0.56. The company had revenue of $1.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $965.31 million. Winnebago Industries had a net margin of 7.77% and a return on equity of 30.11%. Winnebago Industries’s revenue for the quarter was up 40.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.45 EPS. Analysts forecast that Winnebago Industries, Inc. will post 9.56 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th were paid a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.97%. This is a positive change from Winnebago Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. Winnebago Industries’s payout ratio is currently 8.74%.

Winnebago Industries Profile

Winnebago Industries, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and sale of motorized and towable recreation products. It operates through the following segments: Grand Design towables, Winnebago towables, Winnebago motorhomes, Newmar motorhomes, Chris-Craft marine and Winnebago specialty vehicles.

Featured Story: Quiet Period Expirations Explained

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WGO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Winnebago Industries, Inc. (NYSE:WGO).

Receive News & Ratings for Winnebago Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Winnebago Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.