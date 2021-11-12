First Trust Advisors LP Invests $5.23 Million in Oasis Petroleum Inc. (NASDAQ:OAS)

First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new position in shares of Oasis Petroleum Inc. (NASDAQ:OAS) in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 52,055 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,234,000.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al acquired a new position in Oasis Petroleum during the second quarter valued at approximately $730,000. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Oasis Petroleum by 5,764.1% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 414,828 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,711,000 after purchasing an additional 407,754 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG acquired a new position in Oasis Petroleum during the second quarter valued at approximately $2,763,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Oasis Petroleum during the second quarter valued at approximately $768,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Oasis Petroleum by 47.9% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 138,784 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,955,000 after purchasing an additional 44,974 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 95.07% of the company’s stock.

Get Oasis Petroleum alerts:

NASDAQ OAS opened at $127.75 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $105.74 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $94.78. Oasis Petroleum Inc. has a 1 year low of $20.00 and a 1 year high of $128.96.

Oasis Petroleum (NASDAQ:OAS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $3.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.95 by $1.21. Oasis Petroleum had a net margin of 61.83% and a return on equity of 88.97%. On average, analysts anticipate that Oasis Petroleum Inc. will post 11.97 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 29th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 15th will be issued a $0.50 dividend. This is an increase from Oasis Petroleum’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.57%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 12th.

In other Oasis Petroleum news, Director Douglas E. Brooks purchased 625 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 28th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $118.75 per share, for a total transaction of $74,218.75. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Douglas E. Brooks purchased 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 2nd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $123.76 per share, for a total transaction of $61,880.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on OAS. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Oasis Petroleum from $145.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Truist lifted their price target on shares of Oasis Petroleum from $160.00 to $168.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Oasis Petroleum from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $94.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. Truist Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Oasis Petroleum from $160.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Oasis Petroleum from $136.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $114.81.

About Oasis Petroleum

Oasis Petroleum Inc, an independent exploration and production company, focuses on the acquisition and development of onshore unconventional oil and natural gas resources in the United States. It operates through Exploration and Production(E&P), and Midstream segments. The E&P segment engages in the acquisition and development of oil and gas properties.

Featured Article: What is the Coverage Ratio?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OAS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Oasis Petroleum Inc. (NASDAQ:OAS).

Receive News & Ratings for Oasis Petroleum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oasis Petroleum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.