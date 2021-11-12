First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF (NASDAQ:CIBR) is J Arnold Wealth Management Co’s 8th Largest Position

J Arnold Wealth Management Co increased its stake in First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF (NASDAQ:CIBR) by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 182,558 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,280 shares during the quarter. First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF makes up about 4.1% of J Arnold Wealth Management Co’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. J Arnold Wealth Management Co owned 0.19% of First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF worth $8,536,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. increased its holdings in First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF by 973.3% in the 1st quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. now owns 29,548 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,236,000 after acquiring an additional 26,795 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF by 24.0% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,058,013 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,246,000 after buying an additional 204,870 shares in the last quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF by 5.0% during the second quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 15,931 shares of the company’s stock worth $745,000 after buying an additional 754 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning grew its holdings in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF by 680.8% during the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 126,002 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,892,000 after buying an additional 109,865 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Psagot Investment House Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF by 389.7% during the second quarter. Psagot Investment House Ltd. now owns 28,875 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,350,000 after buying an additional 22,978 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF stock traded up $0.43 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $55.75. 2,546 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 679,162. First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF has a 1 year low of $35.84 and a 1 year high of $56.58. The business has a fifty day moving average of $51.61 and a two-hundred day moving average of $48.10.

