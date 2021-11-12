Five Star Senior Living (NASDAQ:FVE) Rating Lowered to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Five Star Senior Living (NASDAQ:FVE) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Five Star Quality Care, Inc. is in the business of leasing and operating senior living facilities, including senior apartments, assisted living facilities, congregate communities and nursing homes. “

Shares of NASDAQ:FVE opened at $4.00 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $127 million, a PE ratio of -7.69 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 1.51. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $4.15 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $4.97. Five Star Senior Living has a 1 year low of $3.80 and a 1 year high of $9.25.

Five Star Senior Living (NASDAQ:FVE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $225.83 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $197.95 million. Five Star Senior Living had a negative net margin of 1.57% and a negative return on equity of 4.25%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Five Star Senior Living will post -0.35 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of FVE. UBS Group AG lifted its position in shares of Five Star Senior Living by 645.3% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 46,454 shares of the company’s stock valued at $284,000 after buying an additional 40,221 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Five Star Senior Living by 62.5% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 102,657 shares of the company’s stock valued at $628,000 after acquiring an additional 39,502 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Five Star Senior Living by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 303,214 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,855,000 after acquiring an additional 9,578 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of Five Star Senior Living by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 144,655 shares of the company’s stock valued at $886,000 after acquiring an additional 3,724 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Five Star Senior Living by 10.1% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 477,855 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,924,000 after acquiring an additional 43,861 shares in the last quarter. 34.84% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Five Star Senior Living

Five Star Senior Living, Inc engages in the senior living operations. It operates through the following segments: Senior Living Communities & Rehabilitation and Wellness. The Senior Living Communities segment owns account or manages the account of others independent living communities, assisted living communities, and skilled nursing facilities that are subject to centralized oversight, and provide housing and services to elderly residents.

