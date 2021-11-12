Five9, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVN) Stock Holdings Decreased by Wells Fargo & Company MN

Wells Fargo & Company MN lowered its stake in Five9, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVN) by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,155,714 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 47,125 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN owned 1.71% of Five9 worth $211,945,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Five9 by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,214,409 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $772,882,000 after purchasing an additional 147,507 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its position in shares of Five9 by 10,448.9% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,318,755 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $425,237,000 after buying an additional 2,296,774 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Five9 by 28.8% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,003,299 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $183,995,000 after buying an additional 224,120 shares during the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. grew its position in shares of Five9 by 31.0% during the 2nd quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 874,700 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $161,322,000 after buying an additional 207,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC grew its position in shares of Five9 by 8.8% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 871,351 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $159,797,000 after buying an additional 70,546 shares during the last quarter. 89.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Five9 from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on shares of Five9 from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $200.00 price objective on shares of Five9 in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of Five9 from $200.00 to $208.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Five9 in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $215.00 target price for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $199.50.

FIVN stock opened at $160.55 on Friday. Five9, Inc. has a 12 month low of $137.10 and a 12 month high of $211.68. The firm has a market cap of $10.87 billion, a PE ratio of -226.12 and a beta of 0.41. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $161.25 and a 200 day simple moving average of $173.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.75, a current ratio of 4.80 and a quick ratio of 4.80.

Five9 (NASDAQ:FIVN) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The software maker reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.05. Five9 had a negative net margin of 9.11% and a negative return on equity of 2.68%. The business had revenue of $154.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $146.69 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.01 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 37.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Five9, Inc. will post -0.28 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Rowan M. Trollope sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.96, for a total transaction of $619,840.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Rowan M. Trollope sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.36, for a total transaction of $956,160.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 54,582 shares of company stock valued at $9,182,083. Company insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

Five9 Company Profile

Five9, Inc engages in the provision of cloud software for contact centers. It specializes in omnichannel routing, analytics, workforce organization and reporting. The company was founded in December 2001 and is headquartered in San Ramon, CA.

