Flamingo (FLM) Trading 3.4% Higher This Week

Flamingo (CURRENCY:FLM) traded 3.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on November 12th. One Flamingo coin can now be bought for approximately $0.62 or 0.00000969 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Flamingo has traded up 3.4% against the U.S. dollar. Flamingo has a market cap of $93.61 million and approximately $22.76 million worth of Flamingo was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Flamingo alerts:

EthereumX (ETX) traded 65,585,120% higher against the dollar and now trades at $50,850.52 or 0.78952386 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001553 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.20 or 0.00001860 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $46.26 or 0.00071826 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $46.56 or 0.00072285 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $63.19 or 0.00098117 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,663.66 or 0.07240967 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $64,479.53 or 1.00113296 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Flamingo Profile

Flamingo’s launch date was September 28th, 2019. Flamingo’s total supply is 150,000,000 coins. Flamingo’s official Twitter account is @FlamingoFinance . Flamingo’s official website is flamingo.finance . The official message board for Flamingo is medium.com/flamingo-finance

According to CryptoCompare, “Flamingo is an interoperable, full-stack decentralized finance protocol built on the Neo blockchain. Flamingo is comprised of five main components, including Wrapper – a crosschain asset gateway, Swap – an on-chain liquidity provider, Vault – a one-stop asset manager, Perp – an AMM-based perpetual contract trading platform, and also DAO – a decentralized governance mechanism. FLM is the governance token of Flamingo and will be 100% distributed to the community based on participation. The Flamingo project is incubated by Neo Global Development (NGD), underscoring Neo's vision to build the Smart Economy, of which decentralized finance is a crucial component. NGD will facilitate the early-stage development of the Flamingo project, and the governance mechanism will gradually transit from Proof-of-Authority (POA) to DAO. The Flamingo project will eventually run by the community. “

Flamingo Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Flamingo directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Flamingo should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Flamingo using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Flamingo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Flamingo and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.