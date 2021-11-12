Flow Traders U.S. LLC Acquires 12,159 Shares of Direxion Daily Small Cap Bull 3X Shares (NYSEARCA:TNA)

Flow Traders U.S. LLC grew its holdings in Direxion Daily Small Cap Bull 3X Shares (NYSEARCA:TNA) by 98.2% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 24,538 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 12,159 shares during the quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC’s holdings in Direxion Daily Small Cap Bull 3X Shares were worth $2,402,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its position in shares of Direxion Daily Small Cap Bull 3X Shares by 5.1% in the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 4,449 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $435,000 after purchasing an additional 215 shares during the period. Burney Co. increased its holdings in Direxion Daily Small Cap Bull 3X Shares by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. Burney Co. now owns 14,135 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,384,000 after acquiring an additional 365 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new stake in Direxion Daily Small Cap Bull 3X Shares during the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,000. Capital Analysts LLC bought a new stake in Direxion Daily Small Cap Bull 3X Shares during the 1st quarter worth approximately $63,000. Finally, Founders Financial Alliance LLC bought a new stake in Direxion Daily Small Cap Bull 3X Shares during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $172,000.

Direxion Daily Small Cap Bull 3X Shares stock opened at $107.15 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $91.58 and its 200 day simple moving average is $90.92. Direxion Daily Small Cap Bull 3X Shares has a 1-year low of $42.20 and a 1-year high of $114.31.

Direxion Daily Small Cap Bull 3X Shares (the Fund), formerly Direxion Small Cap Bull 3X Shares, seeks daily investment results of 300% of the price performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Small Cap Index). The Small Cap Index measures the performance of the small-cap segment of the United States equity universe, and consists of the smallest 2,000 companies in the Russell 3000 Index, representing approximately 10% of the total market capitalization of the Russell 3000 Index.

