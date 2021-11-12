Flow Traders U.S. LLC Boosts Holdings in iShares iBonds 2023 Term High Yield and Income ETF (NYSEARCA:IBHC)

Flow Traders U.S. LLC boosted its position in iShares iBonds 2023 Term High Yield and Income ETF (NYSEARCA:IBHC) by 486.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 90,778 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 75,299 shares during the quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC owned about 3.36% of iShares iBonds 2023 Term High Yield and Income ETF worth $2,250,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Separately, Timber Creek Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares iBonds 2023 Term High Yield and Income ETF by 10.8% in the 2nd quarter. Timber Creek Capital Management LLC now owns 18,106 shares of the company’s stock worth $448,000 after buying an additional 1,767 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IBHC opened at $24.54 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $24.62 and its 200-day moving average price is $24.66. iShares iBonds 2023 Term High Yield and Income ETF has a one year low of $23.93 and a one year high of $25.00.

