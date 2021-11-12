Flow Traders U.S. LLC Boosts Stake in ProShares Ultra High Yield (NYSEARCA:UJB)

Flow Traders U.S. LLC grew its position in shares of ProShares Ultra High Yield (NYSEARCA:UJB) by 520.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 38,340 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 32,157 shares during the period. Flow Traders U.S. LLC owned about 15.34% of ProShares Ultra High Yield worth $2,978,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Separately, Citadel Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of ProShares Ultra High Yield by 19.6% in the 1st quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 18,039 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,347,000 after purchasing an additional 2,953 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of UJB opened at $77.96 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $78.24 and its 200-day moving average price is $77.41. ProShares Ultra High Yield has a 52 week low of $71.57 and a 52 week high of $79.33.

