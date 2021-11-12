Flow Traders U.S. LLC Purchases 20,612 Shares of iShares MSCI Kokusai ETF (NYSEARCA:TOK)

Flow Traders U.S. LLC lifted its position in iShares MSCI Kokusai ETF (NYSEARCA:TOK) by 252.5% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 28,774 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 20,612 shares during the period. Flow Traders U.S. LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI Kokusai ETF were worth $2,729,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TOK. Optiver Holding B.V. bought a new position in iShares MSCI Kokusai ETF in the first quarter worth about $81,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in iShares MSCI Kokusai ETF by 42.0% in the second quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,405 shares of the company’s stock worth $513,000 after purchasing an additional 1,599 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in iShares MSCI Kokusai ETF by 27.5% in the second quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 31,187 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,958,000 after purchasing an additional 6,731 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of iShares MSCI Kokusai ETF stock opened at $101.62 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $98.45 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $96.40. iShares MSCI Kokusai ETF has a one year low of $78.06 and a one year high of $102.81.

