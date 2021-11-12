Flywire (NASDAQ:FLYW) PT Raised to $55.00 at Citigroup

Flywire (NASDAQ:FLYW) had its target price hoisted by stock analysts at Citigroup from $45.00 to $55.00 in a research note issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Citigroup’s price target points to a potential upside of 25.09% from the company’s current price.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on FLYW. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Flywire from $44.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Flywire from $39.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, Flywire has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $46.00.

Flywire stock opened at $43.97 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $46.04. Flywire has a 1-year low of $27.63 and a 1-year high of $57.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 5.87 and a quick ratio of 5.87.

Flywire (NASDAQ:FLYW) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.11. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Flywire will post -0.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of FLYW. Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Flywire during the second quarter worth about $600,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Flywire during the second quarter valued at about $229,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Flywire in the second quarter worth approximately $36,000. Sei Investments Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Flywire in the second quarter worth approximately $1,102,000. Finally, TimesSquare Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Flywire in the second quarter worth approximately $11,860,000. 62.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Flywire Company Profile

Flywire Corporation operates as a payment enablement and software company in the United States and internationally. Its payment platform and network, and vertical-specific software help clients to get paid and help their customers to pay. The company's platform facilitates payment flows across multiple currencies, payment types, and payment options; and provides direct connections to alternative payment methods, such as Alipay, Boleto, PayPal/Venmo, and Trustly.

