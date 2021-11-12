Flywire (NASDAQ:FLYW) Upgraded to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Flywire (NASDAQ:FLYW) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $49.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target points to a potential upside of 9.47% from the company’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Flywire Corporation is a payments enablement and software company. It combines its proprietary global payments network, next-gen payments platform and vertical-specific software to deliver the most important and complex payments for its clients and their customers. Flywire Corporation is based in BOSTON. “

Get Flywire alerts:

Several other research firms have also commented on FLYW. Citigroup upped their price objective on Flywire from $45.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Flywire from $47.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Raymond James increased their price target on Flywire from $48.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, Flywire currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $46.33.

Shares of FLYW stock traded up $0.79 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $44.76. 1,342,550 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 414,114. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 5.87 and a current ratio of 5.87. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $46.14. Flywire has a 1 year low of $27.63 and a 1 year high of $57.41.

Flywire (NASDAQ:FLYW) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.11. Sell-side analysts forecast that Flywire will post -0.36 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Flywire during the second quarter valued at about $36,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Flywire during the third quarter valued at about $56,000. Citigroup Inc. bought a new position in shares of Flywire in the 3rd quarter valued at about $60,000. Highlander Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Flywire in the 2nd quarter valued at about $73,000. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc bought a new position in shares of Flywire in the 2nd quarter valued at about $74,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.61% of the company’s stock.

Flywire Company Profile

Flywire Corporation operates as a payment enablement and software company in the United States and internationally. Its payment platform and network, and vertical-specific software help clients to get paid and help their customers to pay. The company's platform facilitates payment flows across multiple currencies, payment types, and payment options; and provides direct connections to alternative payment methods, such as Alipay, Boleto, PayPal/Venmo, and Trustly.

Featured Article: How to start trading in the forex market?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Flywire (FLYW)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Flywire Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Flywire and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.