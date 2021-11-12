Foran Mining (CVE:FOM) Reaches New 1-Year High at $2.75

Foran Mining Co. (CVE:FOM)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as C$2.75 and last traded at C$2.70, with a volume of 290127 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$2.67.

Separately, BMO Capital Markets set a C$2.75 price target on Foran Mining and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 2nd.

The stock has a market cap of C$640.07 million and a PE ratio of -102.69. The company’s 50-day moving average price is C$2.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 2.57 and a current ratio of 2.68.

Foran Mining (CVE:FOM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 26th. The company reported C($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Foran Mining Co. will post -0.03 earnings per share for the current year.

About Foran Mining (CVE:FOM)

Foran Mining Corporation engages in the acquisition, exploration, and advancement of mineral properties in Saskatchewan, Canada. The company primarily explores for copper, zinc, lead, gold, and silver deposits. Its flagship project is the McIlvenna Bay property comprising 38 claims that covers an area of 20,907 hectares located in east central Saskatchewan.

