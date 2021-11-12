Forma Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FMTX) Given New $40.00 Price Target at SVB Leerink

Forma Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FMTX) had its price target lowered by equities research analysts at SVB Leerink from $54.00 to $40.00 in a report released on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. SVB Leerink’s target price points to a potential upside of 114.82% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. HC Wainwright dropped their price target on Forma Therapeutics from $55.00 to $53.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. Craig Hallum began coverage on Forma Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $58.00 target price on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Forma Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, October 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Forma Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $56.00.

Get Forma Therapeutics alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ FMTX traded up $0.24 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $18.62. 2,286 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 367,748. The firm has a market capitalization of $882.38 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.15 and a beta of -0.51. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $20.97 and a 200 day simple moving average of $23.81. Forma Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $16.71 and a twelve month high of $56.33.

Forma Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FMTX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.92) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.79) by ($0.13). As a group, research analysts predict that Forma Therapeutics will post -3.44 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its stake in Forma Therapeutics by 75.3% in the first quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 45,588 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,277,000 after purchasing an additional 19,579 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in Forma Therapeutics by 44.5% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 88,227 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,472,000 after purchasing an additional 27,173 shares in the last quarter. Integral Health Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Forma Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at approximately $2,240,000. ProShare Advisors LLC grew its stake in Forma Therapeutics by 18.0% in the second quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 16,855 shares of the company’s stock valued at $420,000 after purchasing an additional 2,574 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of Wisconsin Investment Board grew its stake in Forma Therapeutics by 83.3% in the second quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 41,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,035,000 after purchasing an additional 18,900 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.17% of the company’s stock.

Forma Therapeutics Company Profile

Forma Therapeutics Holdings, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on development and commercialization of novel therapeutics for treatment of rare hematologic diseases and cancers. Its core product candidates for development include FT-4202, which is Phase 1 trial for the treatment of sickle cell disease and other hemoglobinopathies; and FT-7051 for the treatment of metastatic castration-resistant prostate cancer.

Recommended Story: What causes a recession?

Receive News & Ratings for Forma Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Forma Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.