Forma Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FMTX) Shares Gap Up to $18.38

Forma Therapeutics Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:FMTX) gapped up prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $18.38, but opened at $19.16. Forma Therapeutics shares last traded at $19.16, with a volume of 2 shares changing hands.

FMTX has been the subject of a number of research reports. Craig Hallum initiated coverage on shares of Forma Therapeutics in a report on Monday, August 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $58.00 price objective for the company. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Forma Therapeutics in a report on Monday, October 18th. HC Wainwright dropped their price objective on shares of Forma Therapeutics from $55.00 to $53.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Forma Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $58.00.

The company has a market cap of $866.74 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.07 and a beta of -0.51. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $20.97 and its 200 day moving average price is $23.81.

Forma Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FMTX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.92) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.79) by ($0.13). Sell-side analysts predict that Forma Therapeutics Holdings, Inc. will post -3.44 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of Forma Therapeutics by 17.3% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,827,864 shares of the company’s stock worth $145,055,000 after buying an additional 857,895 shares during the period. Cormorant Asset Management LP grew its position in shares of Forma Therapeutics by 5.8% during the 1st quarter. Cormorant Asset Management LP now owns 4,720,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $132,254,000 after buying an additional 260,000 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Forma Therapeutics by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,409,686 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,070,000 after buying an additional 75,561 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Forma Therapeutics by 4.7% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,295,850 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,144,000 after buying an additional 102,994 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Forma Therapeutics by 16.2% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,174,375 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,120,000 after buying an additional 302,780 shares during the period. 85.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Forma Therapeutics Company Profile (NASDAQ:FMTX)

Forma Therapeutics Holdings, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on development and commercialization of novel therapeutics for treatment of rare hematologic diseases and cancers. Its core product candidates for development include FT-4202, which is Phase 1 trial for the treatment of sickle cell disease and other hemoglobinopathies; and FT-7051 for the treatment of metastatic castration-resistant prostate cancer.

