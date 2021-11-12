Forma Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FMTX) Shares Gap Up to $18.38

Forma Therapeutics Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:FMTX) gapped up prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $18.38, but opened at $19.16. Forma Therapeutics shares last traded at $19.16, with a volume of 2 shares changing hands.
FMTX has been the subject of a number of research reports. Craig Hallum initiated coverage on shares of Forma Therapeutics in a report on Monday, August 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $58.00 price objective for the company. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Forma Therapeutics in a report on Monday, October 18th. HC Wainwright dropped their price objective on shares of Forma Therapeutics from $55.00 to $53.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Forma Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $58.00.
The company has a market cap of $866.74 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.07 and a beta of -0.51. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $20.97 and its 200 day moving average price is $23.81.
Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of Forma Therapeutics by 17.3% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,827,864 shares of the company’s stock worth $145,055,000 after buying an additional 857,895 shares during the period. Cormorant Asset Management LP grew its position in shares of Forma Therapeutics by 5.8% during the 1st quarter. Cormorant Asset Management LP now owns 4,720,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $132,254,000 after buying an additional 260,000 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Forma Therapeutics by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,409,686 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,070,000 after buying an additional 75,561 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Forma Therapeutics by 4.7% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,295,850 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,144,000 after buying an additional 102,994 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Forma Therapeutics by 16.2% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,174,375 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,120,000 after buying an additional 302,780 shares during the period. 85.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Forma Therapeutics Company Profile (NASDAQ:FMTX)
Forma Therapeutics Holdings, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on development and commercialization of novel therapeutics for treatment of rare hematologic diseases and cancers. Its core product candidates for development include FT-4202, which is Phase 1 trial for the treatment of sickle cell disease and other hemoglobinopathies; and FT-7051 for the treatment of metastatic castration-resistant prostate cancer.
