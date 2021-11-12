Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT) Updates FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $3.850-$3.950 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $3.860. The company issued revenue guidance of $3.32 billion-$3.35 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $3.24 billion.Fortinet also updated its Q4 2021 guidance to $1.100-$1.150 EPS.

FTNT traded up $5.29 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $342.17. 581,774 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,044,386. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $315.78 and a two-hundred day moving average of $273.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $55.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 103.06, a P/E/G ratio of 8.52 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.80 and a quick ratio of 1.72. Fortinet has a 52 week low of $113.95 and a 52 week high of $355.35.

Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The software maker reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.05. Fortinet had a return on equity of 47.46% and a net margin of 17.74%. The firm had revenue of $867.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $812.21 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.58 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 33.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Fortinet will post 2.81 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on FTNT shares. Colliers Securities reissued a buy rating and issued a $350.00 target price on shares of Fortinet in a research report on Tuesday, September 21st. Oppenheimer increased their target price on Fortinet from $345.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Fortinet from $293.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Monday. Mizuho increased their target price on Fortinet from $310.00 to $355.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Fortinet from $335.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Fortinet has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $308.09.

In other news, VP Michael Xie sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $301.27, for a total value of $12,050,800.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 5,978,451 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,801,127,932.77. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Keith Jensen sold 7,992 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $301.31, for a total value of $2,408,069.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 3,342 shares in the company, valued at $1,006,978.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 54,901 shares of company stock worth $16,670,281. Company insiders own 18.60% of the company’s stock.

Fortinet Company Profile

Fortinet, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions to variety of business, such as enterprises, communication service providers and small businesses. It operates through the following segments: Network Security; Infrastructure Security; Cloud Security; and Endpoint Protection, Internet of Things and Operational Technology.

