Fortuna Silver Mines (TSE:FVI) Downgraded by BMO Capital Markets to “Hold”

Fortuna Silver Mines (TSE:FVI) (NYSE:FSM) was downgraded by research analysts at BMO Capital Markets to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Friday, TipRanks reports. They presently have a C$7.00 target price on the stock. BMO Capital Markets’ price objective would indicate a potential upside of 32.58% from the stock’s current price.

Several other analysts have also weighed in on FVI. National Bank Financial cut their price objective on Fortuna Silver Mines to C$7.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 10th. National Bankshares upped their price target on Fortuna Silver Mines from C$6.75 to C$7.00 in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Laurentian Bank of Canada lowered their target price on Fortuna Silver Mines to C$6.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Pi Financial upgraded Fortuna Silver Mines from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their target price for the company from C$10.00 to C$8.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity upped their price target on Fortuna Silver Mines to C$5.50 in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$7.13.

FVI stock traded down C$0.96 during trading on Friday, reaching C$5.28. 3,190,766 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,002,496. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.94. The firm has a market cap of C$1.54 billion and a PE ratio of 11.10. The company’s fifty day moving average price is C$5.64 and its 200-day moving average price is C$6.41. Fortuna Silver Mines has a 1-year low of C$4.71 and a 1-year high of C$12.61.

Fortuna Silver Mines (TSE:FVI) (NYSE:FSM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported C$0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.10 by C$0.03. The firm had revenue of C$148.09 million during the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Fortuna Silver Mines will post 0.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Fortuna Silver Mines

Fortuna Silver Mines Inc engages in the exploration, extraction, and processing of precious and base metal deposits in Latin America. Its principal properties include the Caylloma silver, lead, and zinc mine located in southern Peru; the San Jose silver and gold mine situated in southern Mexico; and the Lindero gold project located in Argentina.

