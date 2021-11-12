Fortune Brands Home & Security (NYSE:FBHS) Research Coverage Started at Bank of America

Bank of America started coverage on shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security (NYSE:FBHS) in a report issued on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. They issued an equal weight rating and a $105.00 price target on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $114.00 to $109.00 in a research note on Monday, October 18th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Fortune Brands Home & Security currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $105.13.

Shares of NYSE FBHS opened at $103.12 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $96.32 and its 200 day moving average price is $99.27. Fortune Brands Home & Security has a 1 year low of $79.46 and a 1 year high of $114.00. The company has a market capitalization of $14.00 billion, a PE ratio of 19.03 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.78.

Fortune Brands Home & Security (NYSE:FBHS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 25th. The industrial products company reported $1.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $1.99 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.94 billion. Fortune Brands Home & Security had a net margin of 10.35% and a return on equity of 26.94%. The company’s revenue was up 20.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.19 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Fortune Brands Home & Security will post 5.7 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 26th will be given a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 24th. Fortune Brands Home & Security’s dividend payout ratio is presently 19.19%.

In other Fortune Brands Home & Security news, insider Cheri M. Phyfer sold 23,715 shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.15, for a total transaction of $2,398,772.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 1.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Rodgers Brothers Inc. lifted its stake in Fortune Brands Home & Security by 0.3% in the second quarter. Rodgers Brothers Inc. now owns 29,103 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,899,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC lifted its stake in Fortune Brands Home & Security by 3.9% in the second quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC now owns 2,803 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $279,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its stake in Fortune Brands Home & Security by 48.5% in the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 343 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 112 shares during the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in Fortune Brands Home & Security by 1.7% in the third quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 7,025 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $628,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Meridian Wealth Partners LLC lifted its stake in Fortune Brands Home & Security by 20.8% in the first quarter. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC now owns 679 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $65,000 after acquiring an additional 117 shares during the last quarter. 87.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Fortune Brands Home & Security Company Profile

Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc manufactures and supplies home and security products and services. The company operates through the following segments: Cabinets, Plumbing, Outdoors & Security. The Cabinets segment manufactures custom, semi-custom, and stock cabinetry, as well as vanities, for the kitchen, bath and other parts.

