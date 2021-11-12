Fossil Group (NASDAQ:FOSL) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.84 EPS

Fossil Group (NASDAQ:FOSL) issued its earnings results on Wednesday. The accessories brand company reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.84, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Fossil Group had a positive return on equity of 0.10% and a negative net margin of 0.78%. Fossil Group updated its Q4 2021 guidance to EPS and its FY 2021 guidance to EPS.

NASDAQ FOSL traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $17.00. The company had a trading volume of 1,465,497 shares, compared to its average volume of 864,954. Fossil Group has a fifty-two week low of $7.02 and a fifty-two week high of $28.60. The company has a market capitalization of $886.45 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -65.38 and a beta of 1.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 1.82 and a quick ratio of 1.14. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $13.02 and its 200 day moving average is $13.06.

In related news, EVP Gregory A. Mckelvey sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.41, for a total value of $201,150.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 9.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Fossil Group stock. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in shares of Fossil Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:FOSL) by 411.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,340 shares of the accessories brand company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,100 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada’s holdings in Fossil Group were worth $90,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 84.06% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, TheStreet raised Fossil Group from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday.

About Fossil Group

Fossil Group, Inc engages in the design, marketing and distribution of consumer fashion accessories. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, and Asia. Its products include men’s and women’s fashion watches, jewelry, handbags, small leather goods, belts, sunglasses, shoes, soft accessories and clothing which are sold through department stores, specialty retail locations, specialty watch and jewelry stores, owned retail and factory outlet stores, mass market stores, owned, and affiliate internet sites.

