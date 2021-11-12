Freehold Royalties (OTCMKTS:FRHLF) Given New C$15.00 Price Target at BMO Capital Markets

Freehold Royalties (OTCMKTS:FRHLF) had its target price hoisted by BMO Capital Markets from C$12.00 to C$15.00 in a report published on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a market perform rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on the company. TD Securities upped their price target on Freehold Royalties from C$13.50 to C$14.50 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday. Desjardins increased their target price on Freehold Royalties from C$13.50 to C$15.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, September 24th. CIBC increased their target price on Freehold Royalties from C$14.00 to C$16.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Friday, October 15th. Scotiabank increased their target price on Freehold Royalties from C$11.00 to C$13.50 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Finally, Raymond James increased their target price on Freehold Royalties from C$16.00 to C$17.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Thursday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $14.59.

Get Freehold Royalties alerts:

Freehold Royalties stock traded up $0.36 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $10.29. The stock had a trading volume of 22,965 shares, compared to its average volume of 29,431. The company has a 50-day moving average of $8.77 and a two-hundred day moving average of $7.84. Freehold Royalties has a fifty-two week low of $2.55 and a fifty-two week high of $10.46.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 29th were issued a dividend of $0.4731 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 28th. This represents a yield of 6.04%.

About Freehold Royalties

Freehold Royalties Ltd. operates as a dividend-paying oil and gas royalty company. The firm engages in acquiring and managing oil and gas royalties. Its production comes from royalty assets, which include mineral title and gross overriding royalties. The company was founded in 1996 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

Recommended Story: What are the benefits of a portfolio tracker?

Receive News & Ratings for Freehold Royalties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Freehold Royalties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.