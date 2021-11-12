Freehold Royalties (TSE:FRU) Price Target Raised to C$15.00 at BMO Capital Markets

Freehold Royalties (TSE:FRU) had its price target raised by equities research analysts at BMO Capital Markets from C$12.00 to C$15.00 in a research note issued on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. BMO Capital Markets’ target price would indicate a potential upside of 19.62% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the company. Raymond James lifted their target price on Freehold Royalties from C$13.00 to C$16.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 18th. TD Securities lifted their target price on Freehold Royalties from C$12.50 to C$13.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. Canaccord Genuity lifted their target price on Freehold Royalties from C$14.00 to C$15.00 in a research report on Friday. National Bank Financial reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a C$11.50 target price on shares of Freehold Royalties in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. Finally, Ci Capital boosted their price target on Freehold Royalties to C$12.50 in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$14.06.

Shares of TSE:FRU traded down C$0.43 during trading on Friday, hitting C$12.54. 369,565 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 532,497. Freehold Royalties has a 52 week low of C$4.40 and a 52 week high of C$13.17. The company has a current ratio of 4.55, a quick ratio of 3.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.19. The company has a market cap of C$1.89 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 85.31. The company has a 50-day moving average price of C$10.94 and a 200-day moving average price of C$9.72.

Freehold Royalties (TSE:FRU) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported C$0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.09 by C$0.01. The business had revenue of C$44.93 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$41.00 million. On average, analysts predict that Freehold Royalties will post 0.6999999 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Freehold Royalties Ltd., an oil and gas royalty company, owns working interests in oil, natural gas, and potash properties in Western Canada and the United States. The company holds approximately 6.7 million gross acres of land from northeastern British Columbia to southern Ontario. It has interests in approximately 11,000 producing wells and receives royalty from 300 industry operators.

