Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA (NYSE:FMS) Earns “Underweight” Rating from JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed their underweight rating on shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA (NYSE:FMS) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on FMS. UBS Group reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a hold rating on shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA in a report on Friday, November 5th. Truist Securities decreased their price target on Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA from $44.00 to $40.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. TheStreet downgraded Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a report on Friday, September 3rd. Finally, Societe Generale reiterated a hold rating on shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $40.00.

Shares of NYSE:FMS opened at $33.24 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA has a twelve month low of $33.05 and a twelve month high of $43.41. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $35.46 and its 200-day moving average is $38.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.78 and a beta of 1.22.

Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA (NYSE:FMS) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55. Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA had a return on equity of 8.74% and a net margin of 5.28%. The company had revenue of $5.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.37 billion. Equities research analysts anticipate that Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA will post 2.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in FMS. First Horizon Corp bought a new position in Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA in the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. bought a new position in Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA in the 2nd quarter valued at $36,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA in the 2nd quarter valued at $54,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its stake in Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA by 113.1% in the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,321 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 701 shares during the period. Finally, FORA Capital LLC bought a new position in Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA in the 2nd quarter valued at $76,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 3.46% of the company’s stock.

About Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA

Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co KGaA engages in the provision of products and services for patients with chronic kidney failure. It also develop and manufacture a variety of health care products, which includes dialysis and non-dialysis products. The company was founded on August 5, 1996 and is headquartered in Bad Homburg, Germany.

