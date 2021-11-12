frontdoor, inc. (NASDAQ:FTDR) Director Buys $176,150.00 in Stock

frontdoor, inc. (NASDAQ:FTDR) Director Peter L. Cella bought 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 8th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $35.23 per share, for a total transaction of $176,150.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Shares of FTDR opened at $36.57 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.87. The stock has a market cap of $3.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.40, a PEG ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a 50-day moving average of $42.13 and a two-hundred day moving average of $46.73. frontdoor, inc. has a 12-month low of $33.40 and a 12-month high of $58.94.

frontdoor (NASDAQ:FTDR) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $471.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $476.46 million. frontdoor had a net margin of 7.76% and a negative return on equity of 1,514.29%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.59 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that frontdoor, inc. will post 1.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts recently commented on FTDR shares. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of frontdoor in a research note on Monday, October 25th. TheStreet upgraded shares of frontdoor from a “d+” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. Raymond James reduced their price objective on shares of frontdoor from $58.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of frontdoor from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on shares of frontdoor from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, frontdoor presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $52.71.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in frontdoor by 1,406.3% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 482 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 450 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of frontdoor by 1,474.8% during the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,622 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after buying an additional 1,519 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new stake in shares of frontdoor during the second quarter worth about $74,000. Bbva USA purchased a new stake in shares of frontdoor during the second quarter worth about $88,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd grew its holdings in shares of frontdoor by 193.2% during the first quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 1,888 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,000 after buying an additional 1,244 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.12% of the company’s stock.

About frontdoor

Frontdoor, Inc engages in the provision of home service plans. Its home service plans cover the repair or replacement of major home’s systems and appliances. The firm’s service focuses on water heaters, garbage disposals, doorbells, smoke detectors, ceiling fans, central vacuums, refrigerators, dishwashers and trash compactors.

