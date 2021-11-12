Fuel Tech (NASDAQ:FTEK) Upgraded to “Buy” at HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright upgraded shares of Fuel Tech (NASDAQ:FTEK) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a report published on Thursday, PriceTargets.com reports. HC Wainwright currently has $4.00 target price on the industrial products company’s stock.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Fuel Tech from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. TheStreet upgraded Fuel Tech from a d+ rating to a c rating in a report on Tuesday.

FTEK traded up $0.16 during trading on Thursday, reaching $2.23. The company had a trading volume of 31,983 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,308,303. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.86 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.02. Fuel Tech has a 12-month low of $0.92 and a 12-month high of $7.04.

Fuel Tech (NASDAQ:FTEK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The industrial products company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.05. Fuel Tech had a return on equity of 1.31% and a net margin of 1.84%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.09 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Fuel Tech will post -0.07 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Fuel Tech in the 3rd quarter valued at $49,000. Grace & White Inc. NY lifted its stake in shares of Fuel Tech by 4.7% during the third quarter. Grace & White Inc. NY now owns 1,404,296 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,443,000 after acquiring an additional 63,669 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP increased its holdings in Fuel Tech by 18.2% in the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 119,861 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $282,000 after purchasing an additional 18,417 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp bought a new stake in Fuel Tech in the second quarter valued at about $228,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in Fuel Tech by 13.6% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,489,465 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,500,000 after purchasing an additional 178,800 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 18.90% of the company’s stock.

About Fuel Tech

Fuel Tech, Inc engages in the development, commercialization and application of proprietary technologies for air pollution control, process optimization, water treatment, and advanced engineering services. It operates through the following segments: Air Pollution Control, Fuel Chem Technologies, and Other.

