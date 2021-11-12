FUJIFILM (OTCMKTS:FUJIY) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

FUJIFILM (OTCMKTS:FUJIY) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $3.970-$3.970 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $22.84 billion-$22.84 billion.

FUJIFILM stock traded up $1.66 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $82.06. The stock had a trading volume of 37,210 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,791. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 2.16 and a quick ratio of 1.52. FUJIFILM has a 1-year low of $50.08 and a 1-year high of $91.87. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $82.70 and its two-hundred day moving average is $75.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.61, a PEG ratio of 3.63 and a beta of 0.10.

Get FUJIFILM alerts:

FUJIFILM (OTCMKTS:FUJIY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 13th. The technology company reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.71. FUJIFILM had a return on equity of 9.73% and a net margin of 9.10%. The business had revenue of $5.32 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.80 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that FUJIFILM will post 3.94 EPS for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded FUJIFILM from a strong sell rating to a hold rating and set a $77.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th.

About FUJIFILM

FUJIFILM Holdings, Inc engages in the development, production, sales and service of imaging, information, and document solutions. It operates through the following segments: Imaging Solutions, Information Solutions, and Document Solutions. The Imaging Solutions segment handles color films, digital cameras, optical devices, color paper, services and equipment for photofinishing, instant photo systems, etc.

Further Reading: What does a neutral rating on stocks mean?

Receive News & Ratings for FUJIFILM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FUJIFILM and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.