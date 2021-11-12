Fulgent Genetics (NASDAQ:FLGT) Upgraded to Buy by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Fulgent Genetics (NASDAQ:FLGT) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has $90.00 price target on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Fulgent Genetics, Inc. is a technology company. It provide genetic testing services to physicians with clinically actionable diagnostic information. The Company’s technology platform integrates data comparison and suppression algorithms, adaptive learning software, advanced genetic diagnostics tools and integrated laboratory process which serves primarily to hospitals and medical institutions. Fulgent Genetics, Inc. is headquartered in Temple City, California. “

Separately, Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Fulgent Genetics from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an underperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Fulgent Genetics has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $106.25.

Shares of Fulgent Genetics stock opened at $85.43 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $85.17 and a 200-day moving average of $84.44. Fulgent Genetics has a 1-year low of $32.32 and a 1-year high of $189.89. The company has a current ratio of 4.66, a quick ratio of 4.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The company has a market cap of $2.52 billion, a PE ratio of 4.95 and a beta of 1.37.

In other news, COO Jian Xie sold 622 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.25, for a total transaction of $56,757.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 311,195 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $28,396,543.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Paul Kim sold 1,682 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.12, for a total transaction of $159,991.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 5,384 shares of company stock valued at $505,630. 31.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. IFP Advisors Inc increased its position in shares of Fulgent Genetics by 88.8% during the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 287 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 135 shares during the period. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fulgent Genetics during the third quarter worth $27,000. Winch Advisory Services LLC increased its position in shares of Fulgent Genetics by 41.9% during the second quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 308 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 91 shares during the period. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of Fulgent Genetics by 57.5% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 315 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 115 shares during the period. Finally, Hexagon Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fulgent Genetics during the second quarter worth $37,000. Institutional investors own 36.13% of the company’s stock.

Fulgent Genetics, Inc is a technology company, which engages in the provision of gene testing and sequencing solutions. It offers genes and panels, known mutation, hereditary cancer, carrier screening, and tumor profiling solutions. The company was founded on May 13, 2016 and is headquartered in Temple City, CA.

