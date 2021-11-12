Fuse Network (FUSE) Trading Up 130.4% This Week

Fuse Network (CURRENCY:FUSE) traded up 21.6% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on November 12th. During the last seven days, Fuse Network has traded up 130.4% against the dollar. One Fuse Network coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.31 or 0.00000481 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Fuse Network has a total market cap of $16.94 million and $2.48 million worth of Fuse Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

EthereumX (ETX) traded 68,098,216.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $50,850.52 or 0.79525259 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001564 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.19 or 0.00001868 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $46.22 or 0.00072291 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $46.06 or 0.00072027 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $62.84 or 0.00098283 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,616.90 or 0.07220375 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $63,730.85 or 0.99668840 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

About Fuse Network

Fuse Network was first traded on September 3rd, 2019. Fuse Network’s total supply is 314,655,931 coins and its circulating supply is 55,045,523 coins. Fuse Network’s official Twitter account is @Fuse_network

According to CryptoCompare, “The Fuse Network is tailor-made for local communities and used to power day-to-day mobile payments for any person with a phone.It’s designed to be a very low-cost alternative to traditional cash or cashless payments. It lowers the barriers of entry for entrepreneurs to launch wallets, payments services, loyalty programs, and any other systems that were previously powered by paper. Moving money on Fuse costs a fixed fee of up to US Dollar 1 cent (max $0.01) per transaction. The network is designed to have an easy to use and understandable model that is ready for mainstream adoption and far more effective than existing alternatives. “

