FY2021 Earnings Estimate for Cano Health, Inc. Issued By Piper Sandler (NYSE:CANO)

Cano Health, Inc. (NYSE:CANO) – Stock analysts at Piper Sandler issued their FY2021 earnings per share estimates for Cano Health in a report released on Wednesday, November 10th. Piper Sandler analyst J. Tassan forecasts that the company will earn ($0.02) per share for the year. Piper Sandler currently has a “Neutral” rating and a $13.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Cano Health’s FY2023 earnings at ($0.01) EPS.

Cano Health (NYSE:CANO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.22) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $393.16 million during the quarter.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on CANO. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on Cano Health in a report on Monday, August 2nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $18.00 price objective for the company. Cowen began coverage on Cano Health in a report on Thursday, September 9th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $18.00 price objective for the company. Wolfe Research began coverage on Cano Health in a research report on Friday, October 1st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $19.00 price target for the company. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Cano Health in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $17.00 price target for the company. Finally, Citigroup initiated coverage on Cano Health in a research report on Tuesday, September 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Cano Health currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $17.50.

CANO opened at $11.52 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $12.51. Cano Health has a 12 month low of $9.20 and a 12 month high of $17.43. The company has a quick ratio of 5.08, a current ratio of 5.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Stifel Financial Corp bought a new stake in shares of Cano Health in the second quarter valued at about $138,000. Bank of America Corp DE acquired a new stake in shares of Cano Health in the second quarter valued at approximately $139,000. Bard Financial Services Inc. acquired a new stake in Cano Health during the 3rd quarter worth $168,000. Belvedere Trading LLC acquired a new stake in Cano Health during the 3rd quarter worth $178,000. Finally, Walleye Trading LLC bought a new position in shares of Cano Health during the second quarter worth $216,000. 42.57% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Cano Health news, CEO Marlow Hernandez acquired 54,727 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 25th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $11.93 per share, with a total value of $652,893.11. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 311,627 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,717,710.11. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Richard Aguilar acquired 51,393 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 25th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $11.93 per share, with a total value of $613,118.49. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 51,393 shares in the company, valued at $613,118.49. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought 1,314,711 shares of company stock valued at $14,262,011 over the last ninety days.

About Cano Health

Cano Health, LLC owns and operates health care centers and pharmacies. It provides medical, dental, urgent care, an in-house laboratory, and specialty services. The company offers patient-centric programs, such as home visits, telehealth, transition of care, and high risk and complex care management.

