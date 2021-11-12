FY2021 Earnings Estimate for Global Medical REIT Inc. Issued By B. Riley (NYSE:GMRE)

Global Medical REIT Inc. (NYSE:GMRE) – Research analysts at B. Riley decreased their FY2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of Global Medical REIT in a note issued to investors on Monday, November 8th. B. Riley analyst B. Maher now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $0.95 for the year, down from their prior estimate of $0.96. B. Riley also issued estimates for Global Medical REIT’s Q2 2022 earnings at $0.28 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.30 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.31 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $1.14 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $0.33 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $0.34 EPS and Q3 2023 earnings at $0.36 EPS.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on GMRE. KeyCorp assumed coverage on Global Medical REIT in a research report on Monday, September 20th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $17.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Global Medical REIT from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $17.20.

Shares of GMRE opened at $16.71 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 0.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $15.62 and its 200-day moving average price is $15.12. Global Medical REIT has a 52 week low of $12.40 and a 52 week high of $17.40. The stock has a market cap of $1.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 111.41, a P/E/G ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 0.76.

Global Medical REIT (NYSE:GMRE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by ($0.17). Global Medical REIT had a return on equity of 3.05% and a net margin of 13.46%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.23 earnings per share.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 8th. Investors of record on Friday, September 24th were issued a $0.205 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 23rd. This represents a $0.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.91%. Global Medical REIT’s payout ratio is currently 546.70%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Global Medical REIT by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 56,994 shares of the company’s stock valued at $838,000 after buying an additional 611 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC raised its stake in Global Medical REIT by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 29,163 shares of the company’s stock valued at $429,000 after buying an additional 909 shares during the last quarter. Intrust Bank NA raised its stake in Global Medical REIT by 9.6% during the 3rd quarter. Intrust Bank NA now owns 11,161 shares of the company’s stock valued at $164,000 after buying an additional 973 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its stake in Global Medical REIT by 7.8% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 14,211 shares of the company’s stock valued at $186,000 after buying an additional 1,033 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. raised its stake in Global Medical REIT by 32.2% during the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 4,446 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after buying an additional 1,084 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.10% of the company’s stock.

Global Medical REIT Company Profile

Global Medical REIT, Inc engages in the acquisition of purpose-built healthcare facilities and leasing of those properties to strong healthcare systems and physician groups. The company was founded on March 18, 2011 and is headquartered in Bethesda, MD.

